Teacher unions back Samagra Shiksha employees’ strike

Wanaparthy: For the past 19 days, the Samagra Shiksha employees have been staging an indefinite strike in front of the district collectorate urging the government to address their legitimate demands. They want the government to regularise all SS employees across the State as per the promise made by CM Revanth Reddy, immediately implement pay scale, provide ex-gratia payments to the families of deceased employees, and resolve issues related to health/job security.

On Sunday teacher unions, such as PRTU TG, STU, and TSGHMA district and State leaders, participated and expressed solidarity with the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, they stated that the education system has been adversely affected due to the strike by the teaching and non-teaching staff in KGBVs. Students preparing for exams are facing difficulties as the syllabus remains incomplete and the absence of teachers poses challenges.

They highlighted that employees responsible for providing mid-day meals and meeting other school-related needs within mandal limits are also participating in the strike, leading to operational issues. Hence, they demanded the government to respond immediately and take steps to fulfil the demands.