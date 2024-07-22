Live
Teachers, student unions oppose move on Anganwadi centres
Members of the Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TS UTF) and SFI on Sunday strongly opposed the State government’s recent proposal to make Anganwadi centres into playschools up to class III.
The teachers’ body demanded pre-primary classes in government primary schools.
Welcoming the proposal to convert primary and high schools into semi-residential, the UTF demanded the government ensure a teacher per class and subject, headmasters, and adequate non-teaching staff in selected schools.
TS UTF president K Jangaiah and general secretary Chava Ravi demanded the government immediately withdraw the proposal. The UTF members opined that the move would eventually lead to the closure of government primary schools.
SFI secretary T Nagaraju said an attempt to hold pre-primary classes in the Anganwadi centres would be a loss to the public education sector. The duo charged that the government was hatching a conspiracy to implement the National Education Policy 2020 and demanded not to implement it in the State.