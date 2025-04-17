TechStrom showcases young talent

Warangal: SR University on Wednesday organised the third and final round of TechStrom 2025, a dynamic hackathon event aimed at encouraging innovation, creativity, and technical excellence among students. The event held at Ananthasagar Campus witnessed overwhelming participation with 150 teams registering from various Batches.

The first round, held on March 19, 2025, focused on idea pitching, where teams presented their innovative concepts. Based on creativity, feasibility, and impact, 100 teams were shortlisted for the next stage.

The second round, conducted on March 26, involved simulation and prototype building. This phase tested the teams’ ability to translate ideas into workable models. The jury then selected the top 50 teams for the final phase.

The grand finale, held on Wednesday (April 16), featured live demonstrations of fully developed solutions. After a rigorous evaluation process, 12 outstanding teams were shortlisted and awarded prizes for their exceptional performance. The event was steered under the able leadership of Dr. Sheshikala Martha (Head), with valuable guidance and support from Dean Indrajeet Gupta, Dr. Pramod Kumar Poladi, Dr. Suresh Kumar Mandala, and Ch. Sandeep.

TechStrom 2025 served as a powerful platform for budding technologists to solve real-world problems through innovation, collaboration, and critical thinking. The organizing committee extends its congratulations to all participants and winners.