Telangana: 11 succumbed to COVID-19 in Bellampalli in 36 hours

As many as 11 people succumbed to coronavirus in the last 36 hours at an isolation centre in Bellampalli of Mancherial district. Officials said that eight people died of the virus in the last 24 hours and three people died since 8 am today.



"Patients who underwent treatment at private hospitals are turning up to the isolation centres after their condition has worsened," said the officials.



Mancherial on Wednesday reported 133 fresh cases out of 6,026 total cases reported across the state. The total count of positive cases in the state went up to 4,75,748 and the death toll touched 2,579. Currently, there are 77,127 active cases in the state.





