Telangana: 151 assistant public prosecutors posts announced

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has invited applications for 151 Assistant Public Prosecutors (APP) posts in Telangana state prosecutions department.



Eligible candidates can apply for the positions from August 11 to 29 through online, said TSLRB chairman VV Srinivas Rao.

Nizamabad govt. hospital announces for 67 vacant posts

Nizamabad government medical college and hospital has announced vacant posts in Medical and Education department on Thursday. The posts include 53 Assistant Professor Posts on contract basis, 14 Grade-2 lab technicians through outsourcing. The interviews will be held on July 31 at 3 pm.