Telangana: 650 policemen from 3 top cop offices infected

Hyderabad: With Covid-19 cases increasing day by day in the State, citizens along with many frontline workers especially policemen have also been affected by Covid during the third wave. Despite the State government strictly enforcing Covid protocols the number of cases continues to rise.

The Covid-19 third wave has severely hit police personnel. As many as 650 policemen in the three city Commissionerates have contracted the virus for the third time and are in home isolation. More than 300 have taken both the vaccination doses while others have taken only one dose. Of these, some are hospitalised while the remaining are under home isolation.

According to senior police official, all the infected policemen are in good health and none are facing any severe infections.

In the first wave, about 500 police personnel were infected, and in the second wave, 700 were found positive. So far 40 cops lost their lives.

According to the police officials, of the 12,000 staff of the police department in the city, 95 percent of them have been fully vaccinated and arrangements have begun to give booster doses to the ones who have taken both the doses and completed 39 weeks.

Moreover, the State Public Health Department has asked the State Police Department to provide masks, sanitizers, face shields and PPE kits to the police on duty to prevent them from getting infected with Covid-19.