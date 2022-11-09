Telangana: 9,062 seats vacant in Engineering stream

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 released the (TS EAMCET) (BiPC) 2022 first phase seat allotment on Tuesday. A total of 98.31 per cent out of 9,062 seats are available in BPharmacy, Pharm D, Biomedical Engineering, Pharmaceutical Engineering and Biotechnology courses.

A total of 71,166 candidates qualified the test, 18,522 attended certificate verification and 17,999 exercised web options while 8,909 candidates were allotted seats. As many as 9,090 students did not get seat allotment as they exercised a limited number of web options. The number of colleges with 100 per cent seat allotment stood at 77 including five universities and 72 private colleges. Among the courses, while there were 7,586 BPharmacy seats in 116 colleges, 7,433 were allotted. All 1,312 Pharm D, 10 biomedical engineering, 88 pharmaceutical engineering and 66 biotechnology seats were allotted in the first phase counselling.

Those students who received seat allotment have to self-report online and pay the tuition fee on the websitehttps://tseamcet.nic.in/ on or before November 13. Candidates have to report at the allotted college after the final phase of counselling between November 22 and 25 with a set of photocopies of certificates and original transfer certificate, said a senior officer.