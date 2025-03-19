Telangana Allocates Rs. 5,907 Crore to Strengthen Road Infrastructure in 2025-26 Budget

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has earmarked ₹5,907 crore for the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department in its 2025-26 budget, underscoring a renewed focus on infrastructure development. This allocation is expected to bolster connectivity across the state, with an emphasis on rural road expansion, highway upgrades, and bridge construction.

Officials indicate that a substantial portion of the funds will be directed towards improving national and state highways, ensuring better transport facilities for commuters and businesses. Additionally, the government is likely to prioritise repairing existing roads that have deteriorated due to heavy rainfall in recent years.

With Telangana positioning itself as a key economic hub, improved road networks are essential to facilitate trade and attract investments. The enhanced budgetary support also aligns with the state’s broader vision of promoting seamless urban and rural connectivity, fostering economic growth.

Experts suggest that this investment in infrastructure will not only enhance road safety but also contribute to employment generation through construction and maintenance projects. The government is expected to roll out detailed project plans in the coming months, outlining specific areas set to benefit from this financial boost.