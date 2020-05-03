Telangana among States with highest recovery rate

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding the carping charge of under testing by the opposition, Telangana figures among States with a good recovery rate of Covid-19 cases. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Rajasthan have notched a recovery percentage of 40-80 per cent.

If we take the case of Telangana, 499 out of the total infected 1,061 cases were discharged as of May 2, which accounts for 47 per cent.

Kerala is at the top with 78 per cent recovery followed by Tamil Nadu with 52 per cent patients discharged and in Rajasthan, 42 per cent of infected patients have recovered.

The other Covid-19 affected states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, UP, MP and AP do not have the same recovery numbers as these three states. There is a wide gap between positive cases and discharged patients.





Giving his perspective, Fever Hospital superintendent Dr K Shankar stated that a big number of patients have recovered so far in Telangana which reflects state government's all-out efforts to combat the virus, leaving no stone unturned.



"Telangana is extending best of the medical treatment including regular counselling of infected patients to lift their morale, specially prepared food comprising boiled eggs, fruits as well as dry fruits apart from the regular items, dedicated Gandhi hospital for Covid-19 treatment where doctors and other medical staff are working tirelessly for the last two months," he said.