Telangana assembly session: Bhatti Vikramarka tables budget of ₹2.91 Lakh Crores

The Telangana state government presented its budget for the current financial year in the Legislative Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka introduced the full budget, outlining an expansive budget totaling ₹2,91,159 crores, aimed at fostering development and welfare across various sectors.

Key Highlights of the Budget:



Overall Budget. Rs. 2,91,159 crores



Capital Expenditure: Rs. 33,487 crores

Revenue Sources

- Tax Revenue: Rs.1,38,181.26 crores

- Non-Tax Revenue: Rs. 35,208.44 crores

- Share of Central Taxes: Rs. 26,216.28 crores

- Central Grants: Rs. 21,636.15 crores

- Loan Proposal: Rs. 57,112 crores

Sectoral Allocations:



- Agriculture: Rs. 72,659 crores

- Horticulture: Rs. 737 crores

- Animal Husbandry: Rs. 1,980 crores

- Gas Cylinder Scheme: Rs. 723 crores

- Household Jyothi Scheme: Rs. 2,418 crores

- Public Distribution System: Rs. 3,836 crores

- Panchayati Raj and Rural Development: Rs. 29,816 crores

- Regional Ring Road (RRR): Rs. 1,525 crores

- Women and Child Welfare: Rs. 2,736 crores

- SC Welfare: Rs. 33,124 crores

- ST Welfare: Rs. 17,056 crores

- Minority Welfare: Rs. 3,003 crores

- BC Welfare: Rs. 9,200 crores

- Medical and Health: Rs. 11,468 crores

- Transco and Discoms: Rs. 16,410 crores

- Forests and Environment: Rs. 1,064 crores

- Industries Department: Rs. 2,762 crores

- IT Department: Rs. 774 crores

- Irrigation Sector: Rs. 22,301 crores

- Education Rs 21,292 crores

- Home Department: Rs. ,9,564 crores

- Roads and Buildings Department: Rs. 5,790 crores