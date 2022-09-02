Telangana Assembly session to commence on Sept 6

  • Menu
Hyderabad: The monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly and Council will begin at 11.30 am on September 6.

This would be in continuation of the Budget session, which had commenced on March 7 and concluded on March 15. The Speaker had adjourned the House Sine die after the Budget session and did not prorogue the House.

The State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu on Friday said the Third meeting of the Eighth session of second Telangana Assembly and Council will commence at 11.30 am on September 6.

