Telangana attracted big investments at WEF, says KTR

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said Telangana attracted investments worth nearly Rs 21,400 crore in different sectors, including data centres, life sciences and FMCG during the recent World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland.



In addition to these investments from global companies, the World Economic Forum had also declared that its Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (CFIR) focused on healthcare and life sciences would be established in Hyderabad, the Minister said.

The CFIR would facilitate, advance and accelerate the development of adoption of newer technologies in healthcare in the country, he said in reply to a question by BRS MLA Saidi Reddy Shanampudi in the Assembly here on Thursday.

Similarly he said that impressed with Telangana's sand policy, a few States, including Andhra Pradesh, were examining the policy and adopting the same.

To ensure the availability of sand to the people, the State government was arranging it in required quantities at the district level.

The measures taken up by the government were aiding in increasing revenue to the State exchequer, he said in reply to a question by BRS MLA Balka Suman in the Assembly on Thursday.

In the united Andhra Pradesh during the Congress rule, the revenue generated through the sale of sand from 2004 to 2014 was about Rs 39 crore, which works out to nearly Rs 4 crore a year.

Under the BRS government, an average revenue of Rs 800 crore was being generated a year through the sale of sand, the Minister said.