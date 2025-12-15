Telangana bags second prize in National Energy Conservation Awards 2025

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Telanganahas achieved a significant milestone in the field of energy efficiency by securing the Second Prize in the State Performance Award category at the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2025, organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, Government of India. The award ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan, where President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards.

Representing Telangana, Navin Mittal, Principal Secretary, Energy Department, and V Anila, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO), received the award from the President. Senior officials G S V Prasad and M Venkata Ramana also attended the event.

The recognition highlights Telangana’s consistent and impactful initiatives in energy conservation and efficiency, spearheaded by TGREDCO, the State Designated Agency. Among its notable achievements is the Cool Roof Demonstration Project at the University of Hyderabad, covering 36,746 sq. ft., which saves approximately 7,000 kWh annually and mitigates urban heat island effects. Under the State Energy Conservation Fund (SECF), TGREDCO distributed 600 induction cooktops and 600 induction pressure cookers to promote clean cooking. It also launched an Electric Two-Wheeler Loan Scheme for employees of TGREDCO and power utilities. Additionally, the State undertook extensive activities under the Standards & Labelling Programme, including market surveillance of 870 samples and check testing of 27 samples through NABL-accredited laboratories.

Telangana has made remarkable progress in implementing the Energy Conservation & Sustainable Building Code (ECSBC) – 2025, with 1,178 ECBC-compliant buildings, resulting in estimated annual savings of 412.25 MU. Under the Perform, Achieve & Trade (PAT) Scheme, the State has 43 Designated Consumers across eight sectors, with 3.03 lakh Energy Saving Certificates (ESCerts) issued, equivalent to 3.03 lakh tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE) energy savings. Further, the Telangana Clean & Green Energy Policy – 2025 aims to boost renewable energy, energy storage, green hydrogen, and manufacturing, driving investments and employment generation.