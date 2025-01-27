Just In
Telangana Banks to Remain Closed for Seven Days in February
Highlights
Banks in Telangana will be closed for a total of seven days in February. In addition to the regular closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, there will be an additional holiday on February 26 due to Mahashivaratri.
Here's the complete list of days when banks will remain closed in February:
- Sundays: February 2, 9, 16, 23
- Second Saturday: February 8
- Fourth Saturday: February 22
- Mahashivaratri: February 26
Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly during these closures.
