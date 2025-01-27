  • Menu
Telangana Banks to Remain Closed for Seven Days in February

Telangana Banks to Remain Closed for Seven Days in February
Highlights

Banks in Telangana will be closed for seven days in February, including Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and Mahashivaratri on February 26. Plan your banking activities accordingly.

Banks in Telangana will be closed for a total of seven days in February. In addition to the regular closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, there will be an additional holiday on February 26 due to Mahashivaratri.

Here's the complete list of days when banks will remain closed in February:

  • Sundays: February 2, 9, 16, 23
  • Second Saturday: February 8
  • Fourth Saturday: February 22
  • Mahashivaratri: February 26

Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly during these closures.

