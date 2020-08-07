Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar asks BJYM to protest against fleecing corporate hospitals

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to launch protests to mount pressure on the State government to rein in corporate hospitals fleecing Covid patients.



Bandi held a meeting with the State general secretaries and the presidents of different wings of the party on Friday. During the meeting, he alleged that the negligence of the State government has lead to the private hospitals overcharging the patients. He said that the State government is not listening even when courts directed it on this issue. Following these developments, he said, it was necessary to launch a fight against the governments' inaction and to mount pressure and ensure that the government take suitable measures to give the much-needed relief to patients.

He appealed to the managements' of the private and corporate hospitals act and extend their services in a humanitarian manner at a time when people are living under a crisis situation.

The hospitals may not extend free treatment. But, they should not play on the helplessness of the people and fleece them, he added.

Later, celebrating the 7th National Handloom Day on August 7, he demanded the State government to establish a corporation for the handlooms with a capital of Rs 1000 crore.