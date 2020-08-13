Telangana BJP welcomes Centre's tax reforms

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao welcomed the new tax reform announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



In a statement on Thursday, he said that the massive reforms being undertaken by the Centre during the current challenging times shows the BJP government at the Centre and its national governance agenda of 'reform, perform and transform'.

He said that the spirit of the newly-unveiled tax reform aims at honouring the honest. It ensures honest taxpayers to stay fearless from possible harassment of enforcement agencies. It also enables more compliance and rewards honest taxpayers. That apart, the taxpayers' charter ensures faceless enquiry & faceless appeal to remove human intervention during the dispute.

These tax reforms coming into force with immediate effect are an extension of already lowered corporate tax rates and removal of dividend distribution tax, he added.