Telangana Cabinet May Discuss 42% BC Quota, Poll Preparations, Welfare Schemes, and Infrastructure Projects.

Topics like 42% quota to Backward Classes (BCs), elections to panchayats, inauguration of new Telangana ration cards update at a Telangana cabinet meeting in Thungathurthy constituency on July 14, enhancement of market value of land, revised stamp duty for women, GIG workers welfare new law and Telangana irrigation projects are among the likely agenda for the state cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Official sources said the cabinet will likely take a decision on Telangana BC quota 42% and Telangana local body polls as per the high court's direction that the election should be completed by Sept 30.

The CM will also take his cabinet colleagues' views on local body elections after considering the opinion of the law department and other legal experts on whether the govt is in a position to issue a GO extending 42% quota to the BCs and other options to fulfil its promise to the community.

On the welfare front, the long-pending issue of new ration cards is likely to be cleared. The Civil Supplies Department has already started the process of verification of both online and manual applications from eligible citizens.

The cabinet is also likely to discuss strategies for irrigation to the crops this kharif season. As the water levels in major reservoirs across the Krishna and Godavari river basins as well as the Kaleshwaram project fluctuate, the Telangana government decisions is expected to decide on release of water from the Medigadda barrage that has been the farmers' demand for a long time.

Raising revenue will be another major agenda for the cabinet. The Revenue and Stamps & Registration Department has sent proposals on enhancement of market value of land, especially the areas within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad, as well as on increasing Telangana stamp duty revision to generate more income for the govt which will have implications for property buyers and sellers.