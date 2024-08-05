Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy concludes huge expansion agreement with global major Cognizant

New York, USA: In his very first meeting on Monday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy concluded a huge expansion agreement with global major Cognizant, which will include a new facility in Hyderabad of over one million sft capacity, which will create 15,000 new jobs rapidly.



Cognizant, a global leader in IT services and consulting, announced their significant expansion plans in Hyderabad, India after meeting Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries minister D. Sridhar Babu here. This foundations for this new agreement were laid out during the Davos visit of Chief Minister and his delegation earlier this year.

The company, which has chosen Hyderabad as the site for a new Center, will build for a capacity to accommodate 20,000 employees. This decision underscores Cognizant's commitment to leveraging Hyderabad’s rich talent pool and robust infrastructure to support its global operations.





The announcement comes on the heels of a successful meeting between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, IT Minister Sridhar Babu, and a high-level delegation with Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant. The discussions highlighted the strategic importance of Hyderabad as a growing hub for technology and innovation in India.



"We are excited to expand our presence in Hyderabad, a city that continues to demonstrate its strengths as a technology and innovation hub," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant.

The new center will enable Cognizant to better serve global clients and continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions in IT services and consulting.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Cognizant for its expansion plans, emphasizing the government's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for IT and business services.

"The expansion of Cognizant's operations in Hyderabad is a testament of confidence in the city's growing reputation as a global destination for technology companies," said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. "We are happy to support Cognizant in their growth journey and are looking forward to the positive impact this expansion will have on our economy."

IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu highlighted the significance of this expansion, saying, "Hyderabad's vibrant tech ecosystem continues to attract leading global companies. Cognizant's decision to establish a new center here strengthens our position as a leading IT hub.”

The new center in Hyderabad will focus on various advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital engineering, and cloud solutions. This expansion is expected to create numerous job opportunities, further bolstering Hyderabad's standing as a key player in the global technology landscape.







