Telangana CM KCR calls on governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan here on Monday. The Chief Minister informed Governor of the progress in the demolition of old Secretariat buildings the plans to construct a new one.

KCR also apprised the Governor of the state government's measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Rao also discussed over two vacant MLC seats under governor's quota

It is learned that the Chief Minister has decided to meet the governor to discuss over the secretariat demolition before taking a final call over secretariat construction in the cabinet meeting. The CM's meeting with the governor assumed significance in the wake of the criticism by the opposition parties and high court over discrepancies between numbers on coronavirus cases disclosed at the district and state levels.