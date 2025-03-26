Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls for strict action against online betting and rummy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has declared online betting an international crime and announced the state government's firm stance against online betting and rummy. Speaking in the assembly as part of the legislative session, he revealed that the government has decided to establish a special investigation team (SIT) to curb and ban such activities. He also emphasised the need to amend laws to ensure stricter penalties for offenders.

SIT to tackle online betting and illegal activities

Revanth Reddy expressed concern over the increasing supply of banned substances such as gutka. He stated that merely interrogating those who promote online betting and rummy is insufficient to address the issue. “We have decided to establish an SIT to put an end to these activities. Regardless of the level of involvement, strict action will be taken against those participating in online betting and other illegal activities,” he warned.

Law and order: No compromise

Addressing criticism regarding law and order, the chief minister pointed out the negligence of the previous government. He cited past incidents, including the Disha case, the murder of a lawyer couple, and the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Singareni Colony, stating that no proper action was taken at the time. He also mentioned the Jubilee Hills pub case, where a leader’s son was allegedly involved but went unpunished under the previous administration.

"Some are spreading false propaganda to deter investors from coming to Telangana. They are falsely claiming that the state is on the brink of bankruptcy. If the state were to collapse, would the opposition leaders rejoice? Would they go to any extent to spread misinformation out of political greed? Have we compromised on law and order at any point in the last 15 months?" Revanth Reddy questioned.

Opposition’s negative campaign

Revanth Reddy also addressed the opposition’s allegations regarding financial management, asserting that Telangana is leading in tax revenue collection, with 85% of its earnings coming from its own sources. He criticised opposition leaders for spreading negativity instead of cooperating with the government.

He recalled that former leader Jana Reddy, despite being in the opposition, extended his support to the government in the past. “Why can’t the opposition follow his example? Elections are due in 2029; they won’t happen just because you want them now. The two main opposition leaders are competing with each other to spread negativity, causing us unnecessary headaches,” he remarked.

Concluding his speech, the chief minister assured that he remains accessible to all legislators, regardless of party affiliation. He stated that he has supported and sanctioned projects for opposition MLAs as well, demonstrating his commitment to governance beyond party lines.