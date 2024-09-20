  • Menu
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Directs Stringent Plan for Ration Card Distribution

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Directs Stringent Plan for Ration Card Distribution
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to devise a robust action plan for the issuance of ration cards across the state. In a high-level review meeting held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister instructed that applications for new ration cards be accepted from October 2.

During the review, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy provided various recommendations to the officials regarding the process. They emphasized the importance of ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive digital ration cards. Further deliberations on this subject are set to take place in another review meeting soon.

The initiative aims to streamline the distribution process and extend the benefit to all eligible citizens, as part of the government's commitment to welfare schemes.

