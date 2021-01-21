Reopening of colleges: Confusion prevails over Covid-19 guidelines

Hyderabad: Confusion prevails over the guidelines to be followed in several colleges under the Osmania University in the wake of the State government deciding to physically reopen the schools and colleges.



Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official from the Koti Women's College said that they have been following the Covid guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in conducting the examinations. So far examinations for the final year students have been completed last year following the same guidelines. Also, semester examinations for the third year are scheduled to be held from the first week of February. But, as of now, there are no specific guidelines received either from the government or from the Osmania University, he added.

Similarly, St Pious Degree, PG and MBA College For Women, Aurora College and a few others have been holding the examinations for the students following the schedule issued by the Osmania University. Officials from several of these colleges affiliated to the OU said they were following the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the UGC and also the steps specified during the conduct of the examinations. However, when it comes to the physical reopening of the colleges, they have not received any guidelines, such as the steps needed to be taken, the timing of the college if any etc.

However, currently, the OU examinations are going on. "We have decided to run the classes in shift system for some students in the morning and for others in the afternoon. This was to ensure that the students are gathered in good numbers on the college campus," said a faculty member from St Pious X Degree, PG and MBA College For Women.

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) officials held a virtual meeting with the directors, principals of the constituent colleges, and the principals of 170 engineering and 60 pharmacy colleges to prepare an action plan for the physical reopening of the colleges. JNTU-H Registrar Prof M Manzoor Hussain said the plan of action is being prepared to ensure that only 50 per cent of students are present at any given point of time on the college campus. Accordingly, students of 3 and 4 years would be attending the first 15 days in a month in face to face classes.

The other 50 per cent would attend online classes. Then, the process would be reversed among students. A similar plan of action q-would be prepared for the first and second-year students and examinations would be conducted from the first week of March. So, currently, the JNTU-H will review the situation to prepare an action plan afresh when the students come back to the campus after the semester break, he said.