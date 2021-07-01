Telangana committed for welfare of challenged persons

Jangaon: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is striving hard to provide all possible assistance to persons with disabilities (PWD). Distributing battery-powered tricycles and other prosthetics to the 119 differently-abled at Palakurthy in Jangaon district on Wednesday, he said that KCR made sufficient budgetary allocations for the welfare of physically challenged persons.

"The State is spending Rs 150 crore per month for the disabled persons. The physically disabled quota has been increased to 4 per cent to 5 per cent. This apart, the government was giving priority to differently-abled persons of BC, SC and ST in providing loans," Errabelli said. Telangana Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation (TVCC) chairman K Vasudeva Reddy was present.

Later, the Minister distributed cheques worth around Rs 23.05 lakh to the 23 beneficiaries of Kalyana Laxmi programme.

In another programme at Jangaon, the Errabelli told the officials and people's representatives to put Jangaon ahead of other districts in the implementation of Palle Pragathi, scheduled to start from Thursday (July 1).

The Minister directed the administration to make the Palle Pragathi programme a huge success. The onus is on village committees comprising of special officers, Sarpanch, MPTC members, Panchayat secretary, Transco lineman and Mission Bhagiratha technical assistant and local bodies to organise Gram Sabhas to chalk out an action plan. They also need to distribute copies of village development reports to the villagers, the Minister said.

"The committees have to focus on sanitation to ensure hygienic conditions in their villages. Each household will be given six saplings to make Haritha Haram successful and its responsibility is on Panchayat secretaries," Minister said. The minister emphasised the need for utilising the services of retired employees and senior citizens in drawing the development plan. He also stressed the need for finding philanthropists in developing the villages. MLAs Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and Thatikonda Rajaiah were among others present.