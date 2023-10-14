Telangana Congress " Bus Yatra " from October 18, Rahul and Priyanka attend.

Telangana Congress has finalised the schedule to launch Bus Yatra in the state. The party will launch Bus Yatra on October 18 .

AICC senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will participate in yatra in Jagtyal. Rahul Gandhi will also perform special puja at Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kaondagattu during his visit to Telangana state.

Congress Central Screening committee Chairman Muralidharan said that the committee finalised 60 names of the candidates of the party to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. However, the party will announce all the candidates at one go anytime after October 15.

The issue of forging pre- poll alliance with Left parties is still under consideration. A decision on allotting seats to the left parties will be taken only after entering into poll pact with the CPI and CPM parties.