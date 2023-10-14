Live
- Dasara Dhamaka offers from Big C
- PM Modi launches ferry services between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka
- Design Democracy expo in Hyd
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Tablets iPad Air, Redmi Pad and more
- Nara Lokesh arrives in Vijayawada, likely to meet Naidu in Rajahmundry jail
- Offloading in banking, IT stocks weighs on mkts
- Joy Alukkas founder 50th richest Indian on Forbes list
- Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moots 3 more child hospital
- 7th Season of "Celebrity Dandiya Nights" at Flip Side Adventure Park
- Ongole: ‘Withdraw textbooks promoting untrue events as history’
Just In
Telangana Congress " Bus Yatra " from October 18, Rahul and Priyanka attend.
Telangana Congress has finalised the schedule to launch Bus Yatra in the state. The party will launch Bus Yatra on October 18 . AICC senior leaders...
AICC senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will participate in yatra in Jagtyal. Rahul Gandhi will also perform special puja at Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kaondagattu during his visit to Telangana state.
Congress Central Screening committee Chairman Muralidharan said that the committee finalised 60 names of the candidates of the party to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. However, the party will announce all the candidates at one go anytime after October 15.
The issue of forging pre- poll alliance with Left parties is still under consideration. A decision on allotting seats to the left parties will be taken only after entering into poll pact with the CPI and CPM parties.