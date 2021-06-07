Telangana Congress leaders hold Deeksha in demand to include black fungus in Aarogyasree

Congress leaders across Telangana are demanding the government to include the Black Fungus and Covid-19 treatment in the Arogyasree scheme. Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jeevan Reddy, PonnalaLakshmaiah, MarriShashidhar Reddy, and several other leaders of the Congress party arrived at the Gandhi Bhavan and took part in the Satyagraha Deeksha.

They are demanding the government to provide the Black fungus treatment along with corona for free of cost to poor and impoverished section of the society. They are also asking to provide the Covid-19 vaccine to all the people in the state for free of cost. The satyagrahaDeeksha was held at all the district centers along with Gandhi Bhavan till 1 pm today. Speaking to the media on this occasion, Uttam Kumar said the government should provide free medical care to the poor. He demanded that corona and black fungus treatments should be included in Arogyasree. He also raised his voice against the failure of the central and state governments amid the rapid spread of Covid-19.