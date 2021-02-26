Telangana: Couple ends life in Suryapet after parents' reject marriage

A couple committed suicide after their parents rejected their marriage proposal. The incident took place on Friday in Kodad of Suryapet district.

According to the police, the couple went missing from their homes on Thursday day evening and did not return home. A complaint was lodged by the parents of the couple with the Kodad police who registered a case and launched an investigation.

On Friday morning, the two were found dead near Peddha Cheruvu in Kodad. Locals who noticed the bodies alerted the police. Based on the identification cards in their bags, the police identified the couple and informed their family members.

The couple are said to have jumped into the water to commit suicide as their parents refused to accept their marriage. The bodies were shifted to Kodad government hospital for autopsy.