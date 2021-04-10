Telangana: Elderly couple commits suicide in Bhadradri

An elderly couple committed suicide here at Dammapetam mandal in Ashwaraopeta of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday night. Ill health is said to be the cause for the suicide.

According to the information, the couple - Dopukuntla Bhushan (75) and Aadi Lakshmi (70) had been suffering from various health issues for the past few years. Unable to bear it, the couple decided to end their lives. Locals also said that their sons also turned a blind eye over their ill health and were also living separately which also pushed them into depression.

They hanged themselves from the ceiling on Friday night. Neighbours alerted the police who rushed to the spot and took up the investigation. An investigation is underway.