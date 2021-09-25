Telangana: Epass opened for scholarship registration

The Telangana Epass website has been opened on Friday and the students can apply fresh or renewal post-matric scholarships for the academic year 2021-22.



For sanctioning of the renewal and fresh scholarships, the students should upload their data upto October 24. The colleges were also directed to make sure that the students register online for the scholarships.

The Telangana government provides post-matric scholarships to the students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, Economically Backward classes, minorities and Physically Challenged students.

"All regulatory authorities and college managements have to ensure that colleges and students who wish to register in e-pass website upload their data up to October 24 for sanction of renewal and fresh scholarships for the academic year 2021-22," a statement released by the Scheduled Caste Development department on Friday.

For more details, students can visit the official site of epass i.e. telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in