Telangana farmers benefit from credit, subsidies: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The Union Government has reiterated its commitment to strengthening the agricultural sector and empowering farmers through a series of initiatives that provide credit support, subsidies, infrastructure development and technological integration, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Across the country, 7.7 crore farmers have been issued Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), enabling them to access loans worth over Rs 12 lakh crore. In Telangana alone, nearly 40 lakh farmers have benefited, with loans amounting to about Rs 50,000 crore. These cards allow farmers to obtain credit for purchasing seeds, fertilisers, machinery and for allied activities such as animal husbandry, dairy farming and fisheries.

To reduce input costs, the government is providing substantial fertiliser subsidies. While a bag of urea costs between Rs 2,400 and Rs 2,700 in the open market, farmers receive it at just Rs 266, with the government bearing a subsidy of up to Rs 2,400 per bag. Similarly, DAP fertiliser, priced at over Rs 4,000 in the market, is supplied at around Rs 1,360, with a subsidy exceeding Rs 2,300 per bag. These measures save farmers nearly Rs 18,000 per acre annually. Overall, the government has spent close to Rs 12 lakh crore on fertiliser subsidies.

Under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, Rs 1 lakh crore has been allocated to facilitate loans for warehouses, cold storage facilities and food processing units. This initiative aims to strengthen agricultural infrastructure and improve farmers’ incomes. Additionally, the PM Kusum Scheme is promoting solar energy in agriculture, reducing electricity expenses, while the e-NAM platform has enabled farmers to sell produce online across markets nationwide, ensuring better price opportunities.

In the Union Budget 2026, Rs 1,40,529 crore has been earmarked for agriculture and farmers’ welfare, marking a five per cent increase from last year. The focus is on integrating technology, promoting value addition, strengthening food processing and enhancing farmers’ incomes. Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) are also playing a vital role by training farmers through hostels and laboratories, equipping them with modern techniques and marketing skills.

For farmers in Telangana, schemes such as PM-KISAN assistance, credit support and opportunities through processing units have opened new avenues for improving incomes. The Tuniki KVK has been particularly commended for its efforts in empowering farmers and helping them become self-reliant.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar emphasised that society can prosper only when farmers prosper. He said farmers should never be forced to depend on private moneylenders or charity but instead be supported to stand firmly on their own feet and continue nourishing the nation through their hard work.