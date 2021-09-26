Telangana: Female Sarpanch commits suicide over disputes with husband in Mahbubnagar

In a tragic incident, a female sarpanch committed suicide due to family quarrels in Jadcherla of Mahbubnagar district. Going into details, Siri (28) of Macharani in Mahabubnagar District's Jadcherla mandal was married to Srinivas, a resident of Nasurullahabad, 11 years ago and have two sons. However, the quarrel began when the husband had an extramarital affair with another woman. The couple went to the police station after several altercations.



However, the distressed wife drank pesticide at home a week ago as her husband's attitude did not change. Family members rushed her to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad who was pronounced at midnight on Friday while receiving treatment there. A postmortem was performed on Saturday evening and the body was brought to the for burial. Jadcherla police are investigating the case following a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother Shankar. Her husband is currently in police custody.

Meanwhile, District President of Sarpanches Association Praneel Chander, Mandal President Balsunder and others expressed their condolences over the death of Sarpanch Siri in Nasurullahabad. State leaders of the Sarpanchs Association along with ZP Vice-Chairman Kodgal Yadaiah attended the funeral which was held at night in Tanda.