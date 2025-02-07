Live
- Indian Army Foils Pakistani BAT Operation Along LoC, Seven Infiltrators Killed
- Conservation of red sanders is of paramount importance: Pawan Kalyan
- Maha Kumbh 2025: Devraha Baba’s Shivir becomes a beacon of faith for devotees
- Monalisa Bhosle Lands Film Role After Viral Kumbh Mela Video
- Karnataka Governor Returns Anti-Harassment Microfinance Ordinance, Citing Excessive Penalties
- Plane with 10 onboard missing in Alaska
- Rajasthan BJP Minister Alleges Own Government Of Phone Tapping And Surveillance
- ACB Raids Kejriwal’s Home Amid Delhi Election Bribery Probe
- Tele-MANAS mental health helpline handles over 18.1 lakh calls: Centre
- MAANG Careers: A Trendsetter for IT Job Aspirants in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Just In
Telangana Government Invites RTC JAC for Talks on Strike Issue
Highlights
The Telangana Labour Department has invited the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) for discussions regarding their ongoing demands.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Labour Department has invited the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) for discussions regarding their ongoing demands. The department has issued a notice asking the JAC representatives to attend talks on February 10.
The move comes after the RTC JAC served a strike notice on January 27, pressing for their demands. In an effort to resolve the issue, the Labour Department has also summoned the RTC management for discussions. With the strike looming, all eyes are now on the February 10 meeting, where negotiations will determine the next course of action.
Next Story