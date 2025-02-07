Telangana Government Invites RTC JAC for Talks on Strike Issue

Hyderabad: The Telangana Labour Department has invited the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) for discussions regarding their ongoing demands. The department has issued a notice asking the JAC representatives to attend talks on February 10.

The move comes after the RTC JAC served a strike notice on January 27, pressing for their demands. In an effort to resolve the issue, the Labour Department has also summoned the RTC management for discussions. With the strike looming, all eyes are now on the February 10 meeting, where negotiations will determine the next course of action.