Telangana Government mulls 2-day Assembly session to amend GHMC Act

Hyderabad: The State Government is contemplating convening a two-day session of the State Assembly from Monday to amend the GHMC Act.

Official sources said that the government is likely to announce some relaxations regarding regularisation of properties and pending payments of property taxes in the proposed amendments.

It is learnt that the amendments would include all the provisions that have been made in the building permission mentioned in the recently announced TS B-Pass Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System.

This was recommended by Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao during a recent meeting of officials of the department. These provisions have also been made applicable in the areas that fall under the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

It is learnt that simplified building plan approvals and relief to lower middleclass who construct houses in less than 75 yards will be the highlight of the new act. Sources indicate that some important provisions in the Telangana Municipal Act 2019 will also be included in the GHMC Act.

Greater Hyderabad Corporators will be made responsible for maintaining 85 per cent greenery in their wards, improve sanitation and development of roads and streetlighting systems. The proposal to accord extraordinary powers to GHMC Commissioner like expulsion of Corporators who commit irregularities is also under consideration.

Some more acts on suggestions made by High Court on different civic issues are also likely to be adopted in the two-day session. Sources said that KTR will present the new act in the Assembly.

The government would also utilise the discussion to reel out its achievements and explain how it had developed the areas under GHMC and made Hyderabad the most liveable city. This the government feels will kick-start the campaign for the GHMC polls likely to be held in December.