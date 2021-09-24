Telangana Government plans to crack whip on nala encroachment soon

Hyderabad: The State government is seriously planning to crack a whip on encroachment of nalas in the city immediately after the monsoon. It is preparing to rehabilitate people living on the nalas in double-bedroom houses.

This was disclosed by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao during a press conference here on Thursday. He said that after the last year's flash floods, the government had taken up a strategic nala development plan. In its first phase Rs 858 crore worth works were started.

"Thousands of houses have come up on the nalas in the city. About 65,000 to 70,000 double bedroom houses are ready. We are trying to rehabilitate the affected people in these double bedroom houses and take up retaining walls so that there is no further encroachment," the minister stated.

KTR asserted that the government was serious about removal of encroachments on nalas after the monsoon. However, it would take the MLAs into confidence and support of public representatives.A discussion would also be held during the Assembly sessions. The areas where there was more devastation would be taken up first. "Officials are taking all precautions to ensure there are no legal hurdles", he added.

The double-bedroom houses are constructed at a cost of Rs 9 lakh. Their value in market is Rs 40 lakh. Hence the government wants to take all precautions before taking further steps, the minister said. He said there were provisions in the GHMC Act, as per section 498, which allows the government to demolish houses if they are in dilapidated conditions. However, he said, people need to support the government in this regard. Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, officials Arvind Kumar and Dana Kishore were present at the press conference.