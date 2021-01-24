Telangana Governor donates Rs 1Lakh to Ayodhya Ram Mandir 

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan voluntarily donated a sum of Rs 1,00,001 to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust, as her personal contribution towards the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, here on Saturday at Raj Bhavan.

Inspired by this gesture, the employees of Raj Bhavan too contributed voluntarily for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust.

Shri Rama Janmabhoomi Mandir Nirman Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan Telangana State Committee members have come to seek the Governor's contribution.