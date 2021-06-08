Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan thanks PM Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his announcement to offer free vaccination for all those above 18 years of age in the country.

Responding to the Prime Minister's address to the Nation, the Governor said that the visionary approach of the Prime Minister in establishing the Vaccine Task Force in May 2020 has ensured the production of indigenous vaccine in our country. "The indigenous vaccines production has ensured the required supplies of vaccines on time in our country. The vaccination of doctors, other healthcare workers, and the vulnerable people with co morbidities on a priority basis protected them during the second wave," she added.

The Governor stated that the Prime Minister's assurance about the free vaccination to all in the country will be an important milestone in our country's fight against the pandemic.

Referring to the extension of free ration supplies to the 80 crore families under the Pradhan Mantri Garibh Kalyan Yojana till November this year is going to help poor families in a great way and nobody would go hungry in our country. The central government's efforts on a war footing basis in getting medical oxygen supplies and augmenting their production and its supply across the country proved vital in saving many precious lives.