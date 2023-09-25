Live
- Compassionate civil servant whose heart beats for poor people is true civil servant: President Murmu
- Student slap case: 'Incident should shock the conscience of state', observes SC
- ‘Jawan’ crosses Rs 1000 Cr; King Khan achieves rare feat
- Bring a good name to the government, or look elsewhere: DCM DK Shivakumar warns officials
- BJP has no will to implement Women’s Reservation Bill: Congress
- Rajnath Singh formally inducts first C-295 aircraft into the IAF
- Telangana Governor rejects KCR's nominees for two MLC posts
- Aus flight forced to turn around due to passenger's unruly behaviour
- Amazon to invest up to $4 bn in AI startup Anthropic in GenAI era
- Several leaders of BJP want to join Congress sensing imminent defeat in MP polls: Digvijaya
Just In
Telangana Governor rejects KCR's nominees for two MLC posts
In a major embarrassment to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has rejected the two names recommended by the State Government for MLC posts under the Governor quota.
In a major embarrassment to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has rejected the two names recommended by the State Government for MLC posts under the Governor quota.
The Governor wrote a letter to the State Chief Secretary rejecting the names of K Satyanarayana and Dasoju Sravan as MLC candidates.
Tamilisai said that the two MLC candidates recommended by the government were unfit for MLC post under the Governor quota.
She said that the nominees profile does not indicate their special knowledge in Literature, science, art, Cooperative movement and social services which are mandatory to get elected MLC under the Governor quota.
Earlier also, the Governor rejected BRS leader P Kaushik Reddy's name for MLC post citing the main reasons for not meeting the required qualifications.