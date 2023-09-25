Telangana Governor rejects KCR's nominees for two MLC posts

In a major embarrassment to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has rejected the two names recommended by the State Government for MLC posts under the Governor quota.

The Governor wrote a letter to the State Chief Secretary rejecting the names of K Satyanarayana and Dasoju Sravan as MLC candidates.

Tamilisai said that the two MLC candidates recommended by the government were unfit for MLC post under the Governor quota.

She said that the nominees profile does not indicate their special knowledge in Literature, science, art, Cooperative movement and social services which are mandatory to get elected MLC under the Governor quota.

Earlier also, the Governor rejected BRS leader P Kaushik Reddy's name for MLC post citing the main reasons for not meeting the required qualifications.