Telangana Govt announces 27 general holidays, 5 optional days for 2026

Hyderabad: The State Government on Monday notified the list of General and Optional Holidays for the year 2026.

Accordigly, a total of 27 General Holidays have been declared, covering major festivals and national occasions such as Bhogi on January 14, Sankranti/Pongal on January 15, Republic Day on January 26, Holi on March 3, Ugadi on March 19, Eidul Fitr on March 21, Following Day of Ramzan on March 22,Sri Rama Navami on March 27, Good Friday on April 3, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birth Day on april 14, BR Ambedkar’s Birth Day on April 14, Edul Azha (Bakrid) on May 27, Shahadat Imama Hssain (R.A) 10th Mohara on June 27, Bonalu on August 8, Independence Day on August 15, Eid Mladun Nabi on August 26, Sri Krishnastami on September 4, Vinayaka Chaviti on August 14, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi October 2, Saddula Bathukamma on October 10, Vijaya Dasami on October 20, Following Day of Vijaya Dasami on Octob 21, Deepavali on November 8, Kartika Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24, Christmas on December 25 and Folloiwng Day of Christmas (Boxinng Day) on December 26. Holidays falling on Sundays, including Maha Shivaratri, Bonalu, Saddula Bathukamma, and Deepavali, are also notified.





Employees may avail up to five Optional Holidays from a list of 26 occasions, which include New Year’s Day on January 1, Kanumu on January 16, Shab-e-Meraj on January 17, Mahaveer Jayanthi on March 31, Buddha Purnima on May 1, Rath Yatra on July 16, Varalakshmi Vratham on August 21, Rakhi Purnima on August 28, Naraka Chaturdhi on November 8, and Christmas Eve on December 24.

All State Government offices will remain closed on all Sundays and Second Saturdays throughout the year. The notification clarified that General Holidays do not automatically apply to industrial establishments, public undertakings, public works departments, and educational institutions, for which separate orders will be issued.

Dates of Islamic festivals such as Eidul al-Fitr, Eid al-Azha, Muharram, and Eid-Miladun Nabi are subject to moon sighting, with changes to be announced through electronic and print media.