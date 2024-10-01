Telangana govt. announces pilot project to issue Family Identity Card in Wanaparthy

In a significant initiative aimed at efficient family identification and registration, State Revenue and Civil Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has announced a pilot project to issue identity cards within Wanaparthy district. During a video conference held with District Collectors, Additional Collectors, and State Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari from Hyderabad, the minister outlined the project's objectives and procedures.

Under the pilot project, details of family members will be collected from one gram panchayat and one municipal ward in each constituency. Each family will be assigned a unique identity number, and individual family members will be issued cards featuring their personal identity numbers. The project aims for accurate data collection, with officials instructed to complete the details collection from October 3 to October 8 and submit a comprehensive report by October 10.

The registration process will be guided by a PowerPoint presentation, and an RDO-level officer will be designated as the nodal officer for overseeing the operation. Upon successful completion of the pilot, plans are in place to extend identity card issuance to all families and individuals across the state, with the eldest woman in the family recognized as the head.

During the video conference, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari emphasized the formation of Urban Development Authorities in each district and requested reports to be submitted by Thursday.

In a related discussion, the Minister reviewed the layout regularization scheme (LRS), noting that 5 percent of the work remains incomplete. He encouraged expediting the LRS process and regularizing plots and layouts in compliance with state regulations.

District Collector Adarsh Surabhi confirmed the establishment of committees for LRS regulation, which are actively engaged in fieldwork. He also announced that two Urban Development Authorities would be set up in the district, alongside efforts to collect family details aligned with the state’s one card program.

Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar, Additional Collector Revenue M. Nagesh, RDO Padmavathi, and other key officials participated in the meeting, highlighting a collaborative effort towards enhancing family identification and urban restructuring in Wanaparthy.