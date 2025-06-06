Telangana govt. decides to hold cabinet meetings twice a month

In a significant move, the Telangana state government has announced that Cabinet meetings will now be held twice a month, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. This decision aims to expedite government administration and mitigate delays in policy deliberations.

According to government sources, the meetings are scheduled for the first and third Saturdays of each month. Previously, Cabinet meetings were convened only as needed; however, the government believes that a regular meeting schedule will facilitate prompt decisions on critical issues affecting the public.

Officials suggest that this increased frequency of meetings will promote greater transparency in governance and allow the government to respond more effectively to the needs of citizens. This approach is expected to provide an opportunity for thorough reviews of essential development, welfare, and administrative matters, enabling immediate action where necessary.