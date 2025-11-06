Telangana govt reconstitutes State Council for Clinical Establishments

The State government has constituted the State Council for Clinical Establishments by giving representation to various doctors’ bodies.

The government appointed the Council under section 8 of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010 (central Act no 23 of 2010). As per the orders, Health department special chief secretary/principal secretary has been appointed as ex-officio chairperson, director of medical education and director of public health as ex-officio member secretaries, director Ayush as ex-officio member.

The other members include the vice chairman of State Medical Council Dr G Srinivas, from State Dental Council and MLA Dr Rajesh, Nursing superintendent of government hospital Karimnagar S Sarala, Dr Dayal Singh from state IMA and others.

Responding to this, Dr G Srinivas thanked the Telangana Government, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha and others for the reconstitution of the State Council for Clinical Establishments.

He said that from TGMC, under the leadership Chairman and other members he would make the best modifications, amendments, and rules, and provide valuable feedback to the Government on the Clinical Establishments Act for the betterment of the medical fraternity.