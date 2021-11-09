  • Menu
Telangana govt. releases Rs 75 crore for Medaram jatara, Errabelli thanks CM

Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao
Highlights

Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after the government released Rs 75 crore for the Sammakka-Saralamma jatara in Medaram which is scheduled to be held from February 16 to February 19.

The minister said that the government is planning to hold Sammakka-Saralamma jatara on a grand note. The Jatara works are being monitored by the 21 departments of the government, the minister added.

Last week, Mulugu MLA Seethakka demanded the government to release funds for the Medaram jatara. She said that Rs 111 crore is estimated to take up various works. She also demanded the government to make permanent arrangements at Medaram for the biennial jatara.

