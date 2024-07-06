Telangana Govt to unveil job calendar after State budget session

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the job calendar would be released after discussion in the ensuing budget session of the State Assembly, and the demand to change the dates of the Group-2 and DSC exams was under consideration.

The government has already issued notifications to fill 28,942 posts, as promised to the unemployed. The CM said that his government cleared all legal hurdles pending for years to fill Groups 1, 2, and 3 posts.

He assured that the job calendar will be prepared in such a way that the job aspirants will not face any difficulties in appearing for other job recruitment exams that are being conducted by the Central government and other recruitment boards.

During the three-hour-long meeting with officials, the CM inquired about the demands and concerns of the unemployed. Soon after the meeting, he called chief secretary Santhi Kumari and other top officials to discuss the demands raised by the unemployed and the ways to solve them.

The meeting reviewed the demand for the selection of candidates at the rate of 1:100 in place of 1:50 in the Group 1 Mains examination. The officials explained to the CM that the Group 1 examination was postponed two times due to paper leakage and wrong decisions taken by the previous government. The Congress government withdrew a petition from the Supreme Court and issued a fresh notification for Group 1 by adding more posts.

The leaders of the student union brought to the attention of the CM that the candidates are losing out as the Group 2 and DSC examinations are being held back to back. They said that DSC exams are being held from July 17 to August 5, and the Group 2 exams will be on August 7 and 8.

As a result, job aspirants are facing difficulty in preparation. The CM assured them that the government will discuss with the TGPSC and the Education Department about the exam dates and take a further decision.