Telangana govt. transfers municipal commissioners

The Telangana government on Thursday transferred and posted a few municipal commissioners in the state on administrative backgrounds.

Accordingly, N Shankar, Vamsikrishna and Surendar Reddy were appointed as GHMC deputy commissioners.

G Srinivas Reddy posted as Tandoor municipal commissioner, Satya Babu transferred to Narsingi, Vikramasimha Reddy to Kollapur, Venkataiah to Devarakonda, Poornachandra Rao to Bhongir, Sammaiah to Jangaon, Gopaiah to Nereducherla, D Srinivas to Trimulgherry, Subash Rao to Zaheerabad, Ashrit Kumar to Narsapur, Rajendra Kumar to Cheryala.

Meanwhile, B Geetha Radhika who is worked as deputy municipal commisoner in GHMC is posted as joint director at the office of director of Municipal Administration.