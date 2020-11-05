Telangana govt. transfers municipal commissioners
The Telangana government on Thursday transferred and posted a few municipal commissioners in the state on administrative backgrounds.
Accordingly, N Shankar, Vamsikrishna and Surendar Reddy were appointed as GHMC deputy commissioners.
G Srinivas Reddy posted as Tandoor municipal commissioner, Satya Babu transferred to Narsingi, Vikramasimha Reddy to Kollapur, Venkataiah to Devarakonda, Poornachandra Rao to Bhongir, Sammaiah to Jangaon, Gopaiah to Nereducherla, D Srinivas to Trimulgherry, Subash Rao to Zaheerabad, Ashrit Kumar to Narsapur, Rajendra Kumar to Cheryala.
Meanwhile, B Geetha Radhika who is worked as deputy municipal commisoner in GHMC is posted as joint director at the office of director of Municipal Administration.
