Telangana HC expresses dissatisfaction over govt. handling of coronavirus situation

Telangana high court expressed dissatisfaction over the state government's handling of the coronavirus situation. The court questioned the government as to why it is not taking any action on controlling public movement.

It also asked what the government has done to reduce the rush in cinema theatres, pubs and bars. Expressing concerns over the report submitted by the government, the court asked if the government wanted pubs and bars to operate instead of the public health.

However, the advocate general told the court that the government will take measures to decrease the movement of people in public places. The court asked the government to take an immediate decision on the measures to be taken to contain the virus.