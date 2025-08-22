  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana High Court adjourns hearing on Kaleshwaram project report for five weeks

Telangana High Court Rejects Fee Hike for Private Engineering Colleges — Demand for CSE Seats Soars
x

Telangana High Court Rejects Fee Hike for Private Engineering Colleges — Demand for CSE Seats Soars

Highlights

The High Court has adjourned the hearing concerning petitions filed by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and former minister Harish...

The High Court has adjourned the hearing concerning petitions filed by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and former minister Harish Rao, regarding the report from the Justice P.C. Ghosh Committee on the Kaleshwaram project. The petitioners are seeking to quash the committee's findings.

During the proceedings on Friday, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy presented the government's stance on the commission's report. The Chief Justice noted that the matter would progress only after it had been discussed in the Assembly.

The court expressed concern over the commission's report being publicly accessible online, declaring it inappropriate and ordering its immediate removal. Both the government and the commission have been given three weeks to submit a counter, with respondents allowed one week to reply.

The High Court stated that no interim orders were necessary at this stage, especially following the Advocate General's assurance that actions would be taken based on the commission’s findings post-Assembly discussion. The hearing has been adjourned for five weeks.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick