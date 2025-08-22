Telangana High Court adjourns hearing on Kaleshwaram project report for five weeks

The High Court has adjourned the hearing concerning petitions filed by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and former minister Harish Rao, regarding the report from the Justice P.C. Ghosh Committee on the Kaleshwaram project. The petitioners are seeking to quash the committee's findings.

During the proceedings on Friday, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy presented the government's stance on the commission's report. The Chief Justice noted that the matter would progress only after it had been discussed in the Assembly.

The court expressed concern over the commission's report being publicly accessible online, declaring it inappropriate and ordering its immediate removal. Both the government and the commission have been given three weeks to submit a counter, with respondents allowed one week to reply.

The High Court stated that no interim orders were necessary at this stage, especially following the Advocate General's assurance that actions would be taken based on the commission’s findings post-Assembly discussion. The hearing has been adjourned for five weeks.