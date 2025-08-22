Live
- Make in India booster: izmomicro develops next-gen semiconductor tech, shares rise
- Elon Musk Hints Grok 5 Could Be First Real Leap Toward AGI
- Why is Oppn scared? Prime Minister Modi backs bills on ousting arrested PM, CM
- WinZO withdraws real money games, PokerBaazi halts operations after new Online Gaming Bill
- With eye on expanding defence ties in Africa, Army Chief Gen Dwivedi to visit Algeria soon
- Hyundai, Kia partner with S. Korean battery makers to boost EV safety
- LoP Rahul, Tejashwi visit Khanquah Rahmani in Bihar's Munger, meet Muslim scholars
- India’s strong domestic demand to cushion impact of US tariff hike
- Heavy rain lashes Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur; train services hit, schools closed for today
- Apple TV+ Price Jumps to $12.99 in the US, Still Just Rs 99 in India
Telangana High Court adjourns hearing on Kaleshwaram project report for five weeks
The High Court has adjourned the hearing concerning petitions filed by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and former minister Harish...
The High Court has adjourned the hearing concerning petitions filed by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and former minister Harish Rao, regarding the report from the Justice P.C. Ghosh Committee on the Kaleshwaram project. The petitioners are seeking to quash the committee's findings.
During the proceedings on Friday, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy presented the government's stance on the commission's report. The Chief Justice noted that the matter would progress only after it had been discussed in the Assembly.
The court expressed concern over the commission's report being publicly accessible online, declaring it inappropriate and ordering its immediate removal. Both the government and the commission have been given three weeks to submit a counter, with respondents allowed one week to reply.
The High Court stated that no interim orders were necessary at this stage, especially following the Advocate General's assurance that actions would be taken based on the commission’s findings post-Assembly discussion. The hearing has been adjourned for five weeks.