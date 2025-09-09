Live
Telangana High Court Cancels Group-1 Mains Merit List
Highlights

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Telangana High Court has cancelled the merit list for the Group-1 Mains examinations, following allegations of irregularities in the evaluation process. Several candidates had approached the court, raising concerns over potential discrepancies in the assessment of their papers.
After reviewing the allegations, the court delivered a pivotal verdict, instructing the re-evaluation of the Mains papers. Should this re-evaluation not be feasible, the court has ordered that the Mains examinations be conducted anew. This ruling marks a crucial moment for candidates affected by the contentious examination process.
