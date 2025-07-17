Telangana High Court dismisses SC/ST Atrocity case against CM Revanth Reddy

In a significant legal development, the High Court has dismissed the SC and ST atrocity case filed against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The case was opened at the Gachibowli police station following a complaint lodged in 2016 by a man named Peddiraju, who alleged that Reddy and his relatives attempted to encroach on society land.

The case, which also included charges against Reddy's brother, Kondal Reddy, and another individual named Lakshmaiah, was initiated under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Revanth Reddy filed a petition in the High Court in 2020, seeking to have the case dismissed.

Following a comprehensive hearing on the matter, the court reserved its judgment after concluding arguments from both parties on 20 June. The final ruling was delivered on Thursday, 17 July. In his remarks, the presiding judge stated that investigations revealed Reddy was not present at the scene of the alleged incident and noted a lack of substantial evidence to corroborate the complainant's allegations. Consequently, the court dismissed the case against the Chief Minister.