Live
- ‘Anna Antene’ from ‘Kingdom’ is a celebration of brotherhood
- Playing Panchami was a challenging gift: Nidhhi Agerwal on HHVM
- ‘Bakasura Restaurant’ to serve laughter and emotions on Aug 8
- ‘Shambhala’ teaser gets launched at NATS 2025
- Shubhanshu Shukla’s Space Mission Ends with Emotional Family Reunion
- Simple Morning Habits That May Help Slow Down Ageing Naturally
- iPhone 17 Pro May Launch with Scratch-Resistant, Anti-Reflective Display This September
- Indore Crowned Cleanest City Again; AP Shines in Swachh Survekshan Awards
- Walmart Layoffs 2025: Hundreds of Jobs Cut in Major Restructuring Move
- Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-581 (July 17, 2025) ₹1 Crore Winner Announced
Telangana High Court dismisses SC/ST Atrocity case against CM Revanth Reddy
In a significant legal development, the High Court has dismissed the SC and ST atrocity case filed against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The...
In a significant legal development, the High Court has dismissed the SC and ST atrocity case filed against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The case was opened at the Gachibowli police station following a complaint lodged in 2016 by a man named Peddiraju, who alleged that Reddy and his relatives attempted to encroach on society land.
The case, which also included charges against Reddy's brother, Kondal Reddy, and another individual named Lakshmaiah, was initiated under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Revanth Reddy filed a petition in the High Court in 2020, seeking to have the case dismissed.
Following a comprehensive hearing on the matter, the court reserved its judgment after concluding arguments from both parties on 20 June. The final ruling was delivered on Thursday, 17 July. In his remarks, the presiding judge stated that investigations revealed Reddy was not present at the scene of the alleged incident and noted a lack of substantial evidence to corroborate the complainant's allegations. Consequently, the court dismissed the case against the Chief Minister.