Telangana High Court notifies interview schedule of 87 civil judge posts

The Telangana State High Court announced the interview schedule for the candidates qualified for the 87 posts of the Civil Judge posts notified for the years 2020

Hyderabad: The Telangana State High Court announced the interview schedule for the candidates qualified for the 87 posts of the Civil Judge posts notified for the years 2020.

State High Court in a statement on Monday said that the hall ticket number of the 87 candidates qualified for

an interview, in respect of the written examinations conducted on April 3 and 4, for the recruitment of 87 posts of civil judges notified for the years 2020, along with the interview schedule has been kept on the official website of the high court at http://tshc.gov.in, it added.

