Telangana: KCR to tour four districts today where crops were damaged due to rains

Telangana CM KCR on Thursday will visit 4 districts where crop damage has been high due to the recent hailstorm in the state and will talk to the farmers and provide assurance. It is known that Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Karimnagar districts have suffered severe damage to paddy, chilli, mango and vegetable crops due to untimely rains.



With the farmers suffering huge losses, the ministers and officials have already toured the respective districts extensively. Based on their reports, CM KCR will visit those four districts on Thursday.



According to the schedule, the Chief Minister will take a helicopter from Begumpet Airport at 10:15 am and go to Ramapuram in Bonakal Mandal of Khammam District and examine the details of crop damage and a meeting will be held with the farmers. Later, he will reach Reddykunta Tanda of Peddwangara mandal of Mahbubabad district and check the situation there and instructions will be given to the authorities on the steps to be taken.



The chief minister will then leave Reddykunta to Adiv Rangapuram, Duggondi Mandal, Warangal District, and from there to Lakshmipuram, Ramadugu Mandal, Karimnagar District to know the details of crop damage and will talk to to farmers. Ministers, legislators and the administration will participate in this visit.