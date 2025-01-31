Telangana Leads in Own Tax Revenue Collection, Ranks High in Irrigation and Service Sectors

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded the highest share of own tax revenue (SOTR) among all Indian states in the financial year 2023-24, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25 presented in Parliament on Friday. The state's own tax revenue accounted for 88% of its total tax receipts, surpassing Karnataka and Haryana, which stood at 86%.

Strong Fiscal Performance

A state's own tax revenue includes earnings from VAT (on excise and petroleum products), stamp duty, land tax, commercial taxes, and sales tax. The survey highlighted that states with a higher ratio of own revenue receipts tend to have lower revenue deficits. Telangana maintained a revenue surplus of ₹1,510.89 crore in 2023-24, though lower than the projected ₹4,881 crore in the state budget. However, in the ongoing fiscal year (2024-25), the state reported a revenue deficit of ₹19,892 crore by the third quarter against the projected surplus of ₹297 crore.

100% Coverage Under Jal Jeevan Mission

Telangana has also achieved full coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission, ensuring safe and reliable piped drinking water for all rural households. The state, alongside Maharashtra, is utilizing ISRO’s geospatial technology for infrastructure monitoring. Telangana’s electrical infrastructure is being managed through Web-GIS services provided by Bhuvan, an ISRO platform.

High Ranking in Irrigation and Service Sectors

Telangana has been ranked among the top states in irrigation coverage, with 86% of its gross cropped area under irrigation—trailing only Punjab (98%) and Haryana (94%). The state also emerged as a strong performer in the service sector, alongside Karnataka and Kerala, due to high per capita Gross State Value Added (GSVA) from services. However, its industrial per capita GSVA remains at an average level, as its economy is primarily service-driven.